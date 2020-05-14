Scott Shilstone

Scott Shilstone (ex-Wyatt) has spread his wings beyond Days of Our Lives, but his soap roots are never far away. Shilstone took a time out with Digital Journal to talk about DAYS and the many project he's juggling.

About his sly character Wyatt, Shilstone said he was drawn to him since "he is a hustler." He's scheduled to appear with his former DAYS costars at the "Dishin' Days" fan event on October 10 in Burbank. He commented,

If people are happy to meet me, then I am happy to meet them. It is going to be fun. I am looking forward to October and seeing all of the actors and getting to meet all of the fans. It will be a great time.

Acting isn't Shilstone's only game. He also writes, produces, directs, and paints. Shilstone said he's inspired by his mood and added,

I was doing abstract for a while and I still love to do it since it's really a great stream of consciousness for me. Painting keeps me in the present moment and I don't think of anything else. It's a good way for me to check out. Lately, I am painting a lot of landscapes and that's a form of escapism for me since I'm craving the wilderness.

Staying under 100 keeps the young artist reaching for the next step on the ladder. Shilstone explained,

Never be 100 percent satisfied with your work. Always strive to be better and stay sharp. Make sure that you are constantly rehearsing or practicing or doing something. That way, you can keep your instrument in check.

Shilstone's latest project is a short film he wrote, produced, directed, and starred in called, Tell Me Why You're Here. Two brothers accidentally discover they have different fathers, sending Max (played by Shilstone) off to therapy. The 6-minute film ends with an intriguing twist.

Check out Shilstone's artwork, videos, and short film on his website, HERE.