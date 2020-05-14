Steven Bergman Photography

Kyle Lowder has played multiple acclaimed roles (Brady, Rex) on Days of Our Lives, but returning to Salem never gets old for the actor. For his latest brief stint on DAYS (or in Paris rather than Salem, to be exact!), he spoke to Soap Opera Digest and shed light on why he loves the show they way he does.

Lowder got the call to return while filming a movie. He shared:

I woke up in the afternoon and I looked at my phone. and I had, like, 10 missed calls and text messages from my rep starting from, ‘Great news. Call me back,’ all the way to, ‘Are you alive?’ So I just picked up the phone and called him and he said, ‘Dude, you’re going back to DAYS.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ And keep in mind, and I mean this with all due respect, it’s something that wasn’t anywhere near my radar. I just felt like I had a wonderful year back there playing Rex and then moved on and then I just didn’t think it was one of those things that would ever happen again. It went from a couple of episodes to this whole little story arc, which was really, really cool. It was one of the best phone calls I got in 2019.

There's no place like home, and it seems like that's DAYS for him. The hunk dished:

I absolutely love it there. Days of Our Lives is one of those places where I don’t care if I’m gone for 13 years or a few months, I always just feel like I’ve never left. And I mean that in a good way,. It’s the closest feeling to home that I’ve ever had in my professional life. Getting that call time on your call sheet you’re like, ‘I’m so excited to go see these people and to get back on those soundstages again and to be a part of this show and tell these stories again.’ It’s an indescribable feeling. To be able to love being in a place that you love to work in is such a joy and a blessing, and I definitely felt that. And as people will see, it’s short, but it’s sweet. It’s a nice little story arc that they gave me.

And he's always game for another return. Lowder added: