New Cast Reunions Announced for The Locher Room

Alan Locher has another Guiding Light reunion set up on his YouTube page, The Locher Room. Join him as he welcomes GL cast mates Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus), Orlagh Cassidy (ex-Doris), Bonnie Dennison (ex-Susan/Daisy), Jessica Leccia (ex-Natalia), and Caitlin Van Zandt (ex-Ashlee). This reunion will take place on Wednesday, May 20 at 3 PM.

The next All My Children reunion will include Vincent Irizarry (ex-David), Jacob Young (ex-JR), and Walt Willey (ex-Jackson). This crew will come together on Friday, May 22 at 4 PM.

Reminders: As the World Turns' Don Hastings (ex-Bob) and Kathryn Hays (ex-Kim) faves will be appear on Friday, May 15 at 2 PM.

One Life to Live's Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora), Tuc Watkins (ex-David), Robert S. Woods (ex-Bo), Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair), and James DePaiva (ex-Max) will join Locher on Thursday, May 21 at 2 PM.

All times listed are Eastern time. If you've missed out or can't catch these live, you can watch the recorded versions HERE. Then, come back and leave your comments!