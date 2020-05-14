The View Tell-All "Ladies Who Punch" Optioned for TV

Get ready for the women of ABC's The View to hit your television. Let me explain. Yes, the women are already on the small screen but now the New York Times bestseller Ladies Who Punch; The Explosive Inside Story of The View will be turned into a TV miniseries.

According to Variety, the screen rights went to PictureStart, helmed by Erik Feig. The book written by the trade paper's New York Bureau chief, Ramin Setoodeh, documents the real life behind-the-scene goings on with the long-running talk show created in 1997 by legendary journalist Barbara Walters. The book also delves into how the ladies of the show throughout the years battled for control of the show against Walters.

Ryan Lindenberg, PictureStart’s executive VP of production, said in a released statement:

It started as a bet nobody thought would ever work, but when icon Barbara Walters created The View 23 years ago, she also began a conversation that has not ceased in breaking ground, pulling in audiences and guests around the world and remaining a cultural juggernaut. Ramin’s amazing book is the perfect fodder for an addictive, juicy, wickedly smart and provocative series that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, wanting more.

Expect A-list actresses to slip into the role of Walters and her co-hosts. However, as of right now, no names have been mentioned for the highly anticipated series.