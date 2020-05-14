The Young and the Restless' Zach Tinker Opens Up About Complex Characters, On and Off Set

Steven Bergman Photography

Fenmore Baldwin might be off-screen on The Young and the Restless right now, but his portrayer, Zach Tinker, can't say enough good things about the soap. He'd love to head back to Genoa City and unpack the psyche of the child of former predator Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and department store heiress/ex-bad girl Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey Bregman).

Tinker told Soap Opera Network:

I think Fen is a very complicated guy, with a complex ego and multiple, multiple layers to himself. I would love a storyline that unpacks his inner turmoil and forces him to genuinely confront who he is.

Perhaps Fen might go work at Jabot? Tinker suggested:

I would really love to work with Peter [Bergman; Jack Abbott]. Every time I watch him, he is so smooth and natural. I would love a chance to get to play around with him.

And 13 Reasons Why actor is no stranger to TV heavy-hitters. His late paternal grandfather, The Mary Tyler Moore Show producer Grant Tinker, helmed NBC and brought the network to ratings prominence. Tinker recalled: