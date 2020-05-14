WATCH: Maurice Benard Discuss Mental Health and Longevity in Daytime

Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard (Michael "Sonny" Corinthos, Jr.) dropped by The Breakfast Club radio show to discuss his longevity in daytime, his struggles with mental health and his book, Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital. During the interview, Benard was candid about having bipolar disorder and being in soap operas for over two decades.

Benard explained to the hosts how he was placed in a mental institution by his parents after they all, including Benard, saw signs his mental wellbeing was at harm at the age of 21. According to Benard:

One night I woke up and I went to my dad I said that I was the Exorcist and I had a crucifix and I said I was going to bend it in half, and then I hear my mom on the phone and I'm thinking, 'Who's she talking to? She better not be calling the cops.' My dad said, 'No, no she's calling the doctors.' So the doorbell rings and it's the cops. My mom said that I looked at her like the biggest betrayal in the world. The cops couldn't do anything because then I became normal. Laughing and everything's fine. So the cops left and the next morning my mom and dad took me to the hospital.

Benard went on to explain a doctor who he credits for helping him and was able to diagnosis and place him on the proper medication. Benard stated,

I finally met this doctor who saved my life. His name is Dr. Noonan, nobody could tell me what was wrong with me ever. He sat me down and he listened to me and listened to me and he said, 'You're manic depressive and I'm going to put you on lithium.' and I said, 'Thank, God. I now know what I have.'

Later in the interview, host Charlamagne Tha God asked about why he stayed in the daytime arena for so long

CTG: There's clearly a lot of job security in the soap opera world, because once you land those jobs you're on there forever. It that the plan? Benard: Once you get popular, you're golden (laughs). 27 years for me has been good.

Watch the full interview below