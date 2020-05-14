WATCH: NeNe Leakes Updates The Breakfast Club on Wendy Williams Friendship

Bravo, The Wendy Williams Show

In an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes provided an update on her troubled bond with Wendy Williams.

On April 3, Leakes made a FaceTime call to Williams, which she wanted to include on her Instagram Live - allegedly without getting the talk show host's approval. Williams expressed her annoyance at what she called an "ambush," and things haven't been the same since. Leakes told Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy that she hasn't been in touch with Williams. She said:

No, we have not spoken since then, unfortunately. I have definitely reached out to her.

Leakes added:

I’ve called her several times and I've texted text her several times. Even on yesterday, I text her ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ with no response.

Charlamagne, whose own contentious personal and professional relationship with Williams is well-documented, asked Leakes how she could be friends with Williams. The reality star replied:

But I'm just being the friend that I am, so -you know what I'm saying - but I get it. I get who she is. Trust me, I get it.

When asked if she was wrong for her FaceTime "ambush," Leakes said that she was calling to promote Williams' own show and said:

No. I mean, we're friends. We're friends. I called her before on FaceTime and I always let her know.

