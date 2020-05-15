Brock Kelly is Out at Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives' Brock Kelly (Evan) is headed out of Salem. Soaps.com confirmed that the actor will last appear on screen during the week of May 18.
Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Kelly confirmed that he has fallen in love with daytime TV. He told Digital Journal:
It is such a great experience. I haven't had that much to do on a television show in my career. There was so much going on with that character that it intrigued me. I think my character has a lot of potential.
Related: Days of Our Lives' Brock Kelly Talks Evan's Dastardly Deeds
That doesn't mean adapting to soap operas' warp speed wasn't challenging. He confessed:
It was really tough at first. It was a good challenge: it really tested me and stretched my perception of what I was capable of. Learning the dialogue ended up being a really good exercise for me. It was really good and it enhanced my confidence. It has really helped me as an actor. I am very thankful for the opportunity. There are so many talented people, in front of and behind the camera.