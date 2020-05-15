Brock Kelly is Out at Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives' Brock Kelly (Evan) is headed out of Salem. Soaps.com confirmed that the actor will last appear on screen during the week of May 18.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Kelly confirmed that he has fallen in love with daytime TV. He told Digital Journal:

It is such a great experience. I haven't had that much to do on a television show in my career. There was so much going on with that character that it intrigued me. I think my character has a lot of potential.

That doesn't mean adapting to soap operas' warp speed wasn't challenging. He confessed: