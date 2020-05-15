Dominic Zamprogna, Max Gail, Chad Duell, Maurice Benard

General Hospital will once again celebrate its 55th anniversary for this week's "Flashback Friday" episode on May 15.

The residents of Port Charles are invited to a black tie affair at Metro Court. Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Mike (Max Gail) he's walking into a party at Luke's. Mike embraces the experience, even taking some time to jump behind the bar.

The show looks back on 55 years of love, laughs, intrigue, and sadness. This episode originally aired on March 30, 2018.

GH is the longest running soap opera on American television that is still in production. It premiered on ABC in 1963. Watch the 55th anniversary promo below: