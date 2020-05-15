Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester) spoke to TsishaLIVE for South Africa's Herald LIVE about her last days on set before the COVID-19 lockdown and a possible return.

Wood noted:

The mood was very interesting because we didn't know we were going into quarantine. We film two weeks on, one week off. Early in March I filmed a few episodes and was off for the week. We thought we were coming back. When we were filming, we had no idea about the gravity of COVID-19 and assumed we would be coming back right away.

Related: Some Aussie and UK Soaps Set to Resume Filming...But with No Love Scenes, Less Makeup

She added:

I am kind of navigating this, so I don't really know. I think behind the scenes there will be a skeleton crew, or smaller crew, and I guess more organised [sic] with how we shoot, with audio and directors and making sure we wash our hands and cleanliness around the studio.

There is a new wave. I do feel like something is coming in a good way.

Listen to the clip here.