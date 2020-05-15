Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Speculates About The Bold and the Beautiful's Return
The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester) spoke to TsishaLIVE for South Africa's Herald LIVE about her last days on set before the COVID-19 lockdown and a possible return.
Wood noted:
The mood was very interesting because we didn't know we were going into quarantine. We film two weeks on, one week off. Early in March I filmed a few episodes and was off for the week. We thought we were coming back. When we were filming, we had no idea about the gravity of COVID-19 and assumed we would be coming back right away.
She added:
I am kind of navigating this, so I don't really know. I think behind the scenes there will be a skeleton crew, or smaller crew, and I guess more organised [sic] with how we shoot, with audio and directors and making sure we wash our hands and cleanliness around the studio.
There is a new wave. I do feel like something is coming in a good way.
