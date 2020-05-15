Meghan McCain Advocates Finding "Some Sort of Middle Ground" on COVID-19 Response

ABC

The View's Meghan McCain is advocating finding a "middle ground" between keeping he country in lockdown and opening everything up.

She first discussed Tucker Carlson's criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci and praising Elon Musk reopening his factories (defying government recommendations). She stated, "There are different ways to die from COVID."

McCain continued, opining that the solution is at neither extreme:

We’re going to have to come to some sort of middle ground, because right now there’s this feeling of hopelessness, that this is just where we’re at. That we’re going to be sheltering in place not just until we flatten the curve, but we’re going to be sheltering in place until we find a vaccine, there are no deaths in America whatsoever, but at the same time we are going to bankrupt this country and not have enough ink and printers to print money to get us out of it. So I think there has to be more than just we’re locking down the country for the foreseeable future.

She later chimed in: