Melissa Ordway Gets "Restless" and Puts House on Market

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) is flipping her home. According to Variety, she bought a Toluca Lake house for just over $1.2 million six months ago, after selling her Lake Balboa home for $715,000. Now, the Toluca Lake home is on the market for $1.395 million.

One of the real estate agents selling the property is Ordway's hubby, Days of Our Lives actor Justin Gaston (ex-Ben). The three-bedroom, two-bath home covers 2,326 square feet, plus a guesthouse with its own bath.

Back in November 2019, Ordway posted her joy at acquiring the property: