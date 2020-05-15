The Talk's Sharon Osbourne Makes Controversial Comments on Adele's Weight Loss

The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne offered up her two cents on superstar singer Adele's weight loss. She drew on her own experience and extrapolated it in a way that went left pretty fast.

Osbourne began in a relatable way:

It was her time to lose weight, that’s all, in her journey, in her life. I’m happy for her, and everyone should be happy for her, because it was her choice. She didn’t do it for anybody else but herself, and so everybody should be happy for her.

Then, Mrs. O veered off into troubled waters by quipping:

When really big women say they're really happy in their body, I don't believe them.

Noting her own weight loss journey, the reality star continued:

I was really, really big and I wasn't happy.

