Get to Know The Winters Clan and Brooke Logan on CBS Daytime Dramas' Theme Week

CBS Daytime dramas are once again continuing their theme weeks. This time around they are focusing on a close up of the Winters family on The Young and the Restless. Over at The Bold and the Beautiful, the theme will center on Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) loves and rivalries.

Monday May, 18: Viewers of Y&R are introduced to Kristoff St. John (Neil) as he makes his debut, which originally aired Feb. 13, 1991. Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) crosses paths with the newly hired Neil at Jabot. Meanwhile, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) receives disturbing news about Brock (Beau Kazer), and Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) and Nate (Nathan Purdee) share a difference of opinion.

Tuesday May, 19: Neil's estranged brother Malcolm (Shemar Moore) arrives in Genoa City, making his Y&R debut in an episode originally broadcast on May 6, 1994. Cricket (Lauralee Bell) faces a tough battle in court, and Victor (Eric Braeden) takes a leap of faith to help Hope (Signy Coleman).

Wednesday May, 20: The Winters clan comes to Devon's (Bryton James) rescue. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) turns over a new leaf and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a huge confession to Bobby (John Enos). Episode's original airdate Feb. 9, 2005.

Thursday May, 21: Neil searches for Lily (Christel Khalil) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) in California with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Drucilla stands her ground with Malcolm back in Genoa City, and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) learns of Ashley's (Eileen Davidson) connection to Tom Fisher (Roscoe Born). Episode originally aired June 29, 2005.

Friday May, 22: Neil and Drucilla's adoption of Devon is official. Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley plot to keep Gloria (Judith Chapman) in line ,and Jill (Jess Walton) searches for answers about her past. Episode originally aired Dec. 7, 2006.

Over at B&B, the show will feature episodes of the one and only Brooke Logan.

Monday May, 18: Eric (John McCook) whisks Brooke away for their honeymoon in a beautiful hot air balloon, followed by a romantic ride through the Southern California desert on horseback. Eric winds down their magical day by surprising his new bride with a lavish desert oasis to celebrate being Mr. and Mrs. Eric Forrester. Meanwhile, Ridge (Ronn Moss) attempts to convince Stephanie (Susan Flannery) to let go of her animosity towards her ex-husband's sexy, young wife, and get on with her life. Episode originally aired Jan. 9, 1991.

Tuesday May, 19: After a run-in with Taylor (Hunter Tylo) over Ridge, Brooke hatches a plan to shock both Taylor and Stephanie at the press conference announcing Forrester Creations' newest line, "Brooke's Bedroom." With the help of Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman), Brooke stuns the Forresters and the press by appearing in sexy lingerie on top of a bed in the Forrester showroom. Watching on the Fashion Channel from home, Taylor, Ridge's current wife, is mortified when Brooke describes the line as the "legacy of Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan." Episode originally aired Dec. 11, 1998.

Wednesday May, 20: For B&B’s special 5000th episode, Brooke waits outside the Forresters’ Big Bear cabin for Ridge. She's reluctant to go in by herself given her history with Stephanie. Once inside, a temporary truce is called and the four original B&B characters, Brooke, Ridge, Eric, and Stephanie, share memories of their personal and professional ups and downs through the years, including the first time Brooke met the Forresters in 1987. Episode originally aired Feb. 16, 2007.

Thursday May, 21: Brooke and Nick (Jack Wagner) exchange vows with one another in a beautiful park in front of the ocean before sailing away for their honeymoon on Nick's boat at sunset. Meanwhile, Jackie (Lesley-Anne Down) worries that Brooke's daughter, Bridget (Ashley Jones), still has feelings for Nick. Episode's original aired July 7, 2006.

Friday May, 22: Eric gives Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) a rundown of what Brooke has been up to since he’s been gone, but is careful not to mention Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). In an epic and romantic reunion, Brooke imagines seeing Ridge at the water staircase only to realize it isn't a dream and he’s standing before her holding a single rose. Episode original aired Dec. 19, 2013.