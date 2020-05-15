The Young and the Restless' Doug Davidson Dishes on His Four-Plus Decades in Genoa City

Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Doug Davidson (Paul) opened up to Soaps in Depth about his landmark 42 years on the soap. He filmed his first episode on May 15, 1978. He shared:

I was brought on to be a bad influence to Nikki [Melody Thomas Scott]. Then [co-creator, the late] Bill Bell transformed the character into a hero.

He reflected on some of his most iconic storylines and romances, including when his on-off love interest, department store heiress Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman), sent a salacious photo of the P.I. to a women's mag. Davidson remembered:

I had no idea that Lauren had submitted my picture to Contemporary Woman magazine, and found out here when my mom shared it with me! They were teasing my dad at the police station and posted the centerfold up in the locker room of the GCPD. I had to track down Lauren, which led to a huge argument that ended with passionate lovemaking!

He also loved shooting on location! He recalled:

I was one of Bill’s favorite location guys. I went to Nevis, Bermuda, Hawaii, Malibu, San Francisco, and in the beginning with Melody [Thomas Scott, Nikki], the Hollywood YMCA!

Davidson has shared many scenes with frequent on-screen adversary - and off-screen pal -Eric Braeden (Victor). Davidson said:

When the show went to an hour, he was the older leading man and I was the younger leading man. And we were both given emotional scenes, which I don’t remember a lot of men being asked to play such an emotional range as he and I did. That’s changed obviously, but in the early ‘80s, it was totally different. We bonded in that environment and would talk to each other about our scenes, try to make them believable, and the scenes breathe. Eric and I didn’t always agree but we always respected each other. It’s just a really solid relationship.

