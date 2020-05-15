WATCH: Passions Cast Reflects on Storyline Controversy, Possible Reboot

In honor of late executive producer Lisa de Cazotte, the cast of Passions virtually reunited in the time of COVID-19 to chat all things soap. That included addressing some controversial storylines and whether any stars ever hooked up.

For example, what did McKenzie Westmore (Sheridan Crane) think of her final storyline? Sheridan spent most of the show locked in a torrid love affair with Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald (Galen Gering), but wound up with his brother, Antonio (Christopher Douglas), in the end. Westmore wasn't enthused, sharing:

It was the stupidest ending! I hated that ending. Antonio was BS.

And would anyone be down for a reunion? Yup! Former supervising producer Richard Schilling chimed in that he had "actually been talked to about it." But he did promote the Passions documentary, which has been postponed, noting "a new resurgence in the interest" in the show.

Watch the full reunion below.