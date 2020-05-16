The Bold and the Beautiful is hoping to restart production in June, with a few caveats. Deadline is reporting the world’s most watched soap has notified the cast and crew via memo they are in the process of getting back to production starting next month.

While producers for the CBS sudser are prepping their return, June is just a projected date and isn't set in stone. Safety protocols and guidelines officially backed by the Hollywood unions, CBS Television City (the shooting location), the City of Los Angeles, and the State of California, must all be set in place before shooting can start again.

No word at this point if B&B's sister show will follow suit.