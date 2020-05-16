Legendary comic actor Fred Willard died on May 15 at the age of 86. Between 2014 and 2015, he appeared on seven episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful as eccentric John Forrester, brother of Eric Forrester (John McCook) and dad to Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) and (back in the '90s!) Jessica Forrester (Maitland Ward).

Willard was best known for his brilliant turns in gut-busting films like Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman. He also guested on numerous hit TV shows, including Modern Family, Roseanne, Mad About You, and Everybody Loves Raymond.