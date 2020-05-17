Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena Kicks It Old School With Hope and Steve

Deidre Hall

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Not knowing she has been cleared, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) prepares to end her life.

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) kidnaps David (Kyler Ends).

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) bond over being the victims of Victor (John Aniston) and Xander's (Paul Telfer) treachery.

Xander rushes to the prison to try and stop Maggie.

Christian (Brock Kelly) makes his way to Statesville.

Orpheus leaves Zoey (Alyshia Ochse) tied up in a place where Rafe (Galen Gering) is sure to find her.

Abigail (Kate Mansi) continues to falter from her continued hallucinations.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Rafe have a sit down about Orpheus.

John (Drake Hogestyn) gets some help from an unexpected little one.

Brady goes IN on Victor.

Zoey tells Rafe everything that happened to her . . . well, almost everything.

Xander finds Sarah in bed with Brady.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) have their cake and eat it too.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) spills some stunning tea all over Justin (Wally Kurth) and Sonny (Freddie Smith).

Marlena scoops up Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) to save John.

Lani (Sal Stowers) snatches up Gabi (Camila Banus) and hauls her off to jail.

Victor unceremoniously fires Xander and puts Brady at the helm of Titan, once again.

Lani and Eli (Lamon Archey) grill Gabi about Jake (Brandon Barash).

Chad (Billy Flynn) tells Abigail there may be a treatment that can eliminate her hallucinations.

Steve clues Justin and Kayla in on Orpheus' latest moves.