General Hospital Spoilers: Folks Have a Hard Time Believing Carly When She Says Words

Laura Wright

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Robert (Tristan Rogers) has questions about Holly.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) tries to distract Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) from her occupational woes.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) reveals the identity of her betrothed.

Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas' (Marcus Coloma) meddling begins to take its toll on Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth).

Molly (Haley Pullos) is blissfully happy with TJ (Tajh Bellow) . . . what could possibly go wrong?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) wonders what has been going on whilst he has been preoccupied with Mike (Max Gail).

Robert and Laura (Genie Francis) team up to find out the truth about Holly.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has news, y'all.

Alexis finds herself at the center of a midlife crisis.

Shockingly, folks question Carly's (Laura Wright) honesty.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) gets all up in Sonny's face and gives him the business.

Lizzie Beth minces no words with Jason (Steve Burton).

Sonny has to face the music about Mike.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Carly have a sit down.

Nelle turns in the performance of a lifetime in court.

Somebody's pregnant.