ABC Moves The Story of Soaps' Airtime Back an Hour

ABC's May 19 primetime special, The Story of Soaps, is getting a new airtime. Instead of starting at 8 PM EST, it will now begin at 9 PM EST.

As a result, The Story of Soaps will get a strong lead-in from After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special. ESPN sports commentator Stephen A. Smith is a big General Hospital fan, openly sharing his love for Maurice Benard (Sonny), and has appeared on the long-running sudser in a guest role.

