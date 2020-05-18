The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: The One and Only, Brooke Logan

Jack Wagner, Katherine Kelly Lang

The Bold and the Beautiful highlights one of its longest running and most dynamic characters this week . . . Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Eric (John McCook) whisks his new bride off to the desert for a romantic honeymoon getaway.

Grab a good seat by the runway! You don't want to miss Brooke revealing her scandalous new line, Brooke's Bedroom, in front of a shocked Stephanie (Susan Flannery) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo).

One marriage isn't enough for our Brooke. Tune in for her wedding to Nick (Jack Wagner), whose muddied past involves more than just his new bride.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) returns from Europe in the hopes of completing his destiny.

Watch the new B&B promo below: