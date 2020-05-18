Christel Khalil Dishes on What's Next for Lily on The Young and the Restless

Steven Bergman Photography

Before The Young and the Restless shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans may have caught how Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) were becoming close in business at Chancellor Communications and a tad bit outside the corporate world. What's up with those two? Are Billy and Lily trying to get that old thing back that they had years ago?

Khalil chatted with Soap Opera Digest and gave a little tease of what's to come and how much she loves working with Thompson:

Jason is amazing, He’s professional, he’s on time, he knows his stuff and he’s easygoing, so it’s been a breeze. I think it’s just nice to see Lily have that interaction with somebody different and it was a good arc, as well, for Billy from going what he’s gone through to trying to make a change, with Lily keeping him in line.

So is Lily ready for love after her divorce from Cane (Daniel Goddard)? Khalil stated,