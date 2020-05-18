Days of Our Lives Promo: Orpheus Gets His Chance of a Lifetime

George DelHoyo

John Black (Drake Hogestyn) better watch his back on Days of Our Lives. His nemesis, Orpheus (George DelHoyo), is ready to exact his revenge.

Shockingly, Victor (John Aniston) isn't thrilled by Ciara's (Victoria Konefal) latest news about Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Gabi (Camila Banus) realizes very quickly that Rolf (William Utay) wasn't up front with her. He gives her a reason, but she still wants answers about Jake (Brandon Barash).

Xander (Paul Telfer) confesses to Victor about his concerns regarding Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Watch the new DAYS promo below: