Jeopardy! Returns with Brand-New Episodes May 18

Who is having brand-new episodes? What is Jeopardy! for $200? The popular game show will have all new episodes airing starting May 18. According to the show's official Twitter account, the long-running series taped original episodes before the coronavirus pandemic caused production to show down. The page tweeted,

No word on how many episodes will be seen or were made before the shutdown. Jeopardy! stopped filming in March after shooting without a live studio audience.