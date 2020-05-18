Lindsay Hartley Dishes on Past Roles, Future Projects

Lindsay Hartley recently opened up to Soaps In Depth about a past soap role. Plus, she shed some light on the exciting projects she has in the pipeline.

Reflecting on her role as Dr. Cara Castillo on All My Children, she noted:

I really loved her strength and her relationship with her brother [Griffin]. You’re lucky if you have someone you can lean on like that.

In her opinion, fellow doc - and ex - Jake Martin (Ricky Paull Goldin) was Cara's one and only. She said he was "definitely the real deal for Cara — 100 percent!" She added:

That was her love, the one that she was supposed to be with no matter what.

Hartley has turned her hand to writing, stating:

I’ve sold and produced seven screenplays and have two more in development.

But she's also starred in a handful of Lifetime movies, including A Sister's Obsession (2018).

She even directed Mommy Is a Murderer. For that last responsibility, Hartley harkened back to her soap skills, saying: