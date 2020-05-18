LISTEN: Alex Trebek Dishes Jeopardy! Secrets to Comic Paula Poundstone

Steven Bergman Photography

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek chatted remotely with comic Paula Poundstone for her podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. In the interview, Trebek advises wannabe host Poundstone, admits to getting star-struck, even dishes on which game show he would have liked to helm.

Tip number one? Trebek noted:

The trick is to always be on the side of the players.

Do you need a sidekick to liven up your act? Poundstone wondered. Trebek responded negatively. He then went on to admit that even he got starstruck by some of the quiz show's famous fans. Of meeting Frank Sinatra, he recalled:

He was my musical hero and my show-biz hero, and to find out that he watched on a regular basis was extremely pleasing to me.

And what about Trebek's other fave game shows? He admitted:

If I’d had my druthers, I would have loved to host Hollywood Squares. The host gets to sit! You ask a celebrity a question and the response would almost always make you laugh. Who could not like that?

Listen to the whole interview below.