HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, scheduled to debut later this year, will star Emily Alyn Lind (ex-Young Amanda, Revenge; ex-Emma, All My Children) as Audrey. The accomplished young actress chatted with Town and Country about the new show.

Lind is self-isolating with her family. She is the sister of Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, The Young and the Restless) and The Goldbergs alum Natalie Alyn Lind, plus parents Barbara Alyn Woods (ex-Deb, One Tree Hill) and producer John Lind. Amidst all of this, though, she celebrated her latest birthday and released new music.

But like all of us, though, she's gearing up for GG 2.0. Lind said:

I think that especially with this continuation of Gossip Girl, it's going to be a little different than the original... It's going to touch on really relevant subjects that are important, and it's going to be pretty real and have parallels with what's going on right now in society and the issues that we're facing. And it's going to be open. It's going to have every type of person; it's going to de-stigmatize race and hopefully mental health and a lot of different things. So I'm really excited.

She also binge-watched the original CW show, recalling:

I watched a couple of years ago. It was great. I loved it. It's definitely a classic I think, and it's just such a fun show to watch. I definitely found myself binge-watching it and getting a bit obsessed. So I was excited when this project came around because I was already a fan of the creators.

Mom Barbara has plenty of experience on a teen soap; Lind noted:

My mom gives me a lot of my advice, honestly. I mean, she is an actress, but the cool thing about my mom is that, she's always been a mom first, honestly. And so I think that my mom has always let me be who I am. Like I said, I've never had lessons, but if anything I've gotten acting lessons from my mom. She just basically taught me early on to just feel it, go with it. Don't put too much energy into making it a certain way, because that's when you f*ck it up.

Lind's also excited for the costumes, saying: