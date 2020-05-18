WATCH: Bryton James, Christel Khalil Reflect on Kristoff St. John, Victoria Rowell

Bryton James, Christel Khalil

Ahead of "Winters Family Week" on The Young and the Restless, stars Christel Khalil (Lily Winters Ashby) and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) chatted with Michael Fairman of Michael Fairman TV about being part of the storied soap family. They also opened up about the lives and legacy of their on-screen parents, including the late Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters).

Related: Bryton James and Christel Khalil Break Their Silence on TV Dad Kristoff St. John's Death

Khalil recalled:

Well, the first thing I remember with Kristoff was my screen test, actually, how incredible of an actor he was and how much he helped me during the screen test. Just being really, like, this mentor and this fatherly figure right off the bat, and I remember I had the best audition of my life with him, ’cause he’s just so easy to act with. You’re in a scene with him and he’s just there, which just brings you there.

James concurred:

I remember Kristoff just being one of the most warmest people I’d ever been around and he always made it a point to let you feel how proud he was of your progress on the show. And just how much fun he’d have. I mean, that’s one thing we all remember about him. I mean, there’s not a day that went by that we were on set with him that he didn’t make us all laugh and smile no matter what, so…

Both were full of praise for on-screen mom Victoria Rowell (Drucilla Barber Winters). James, in particular, remembered:

I mean for me, in particular, she’s one of the reasons why my character's even on the show, because she wanted to bring a foster care storyline to The Young and the Restless, and so for me—even this episode, where I go to the zoo, when the Winters forget my birthday—I remember her sharing a story with me about one of the foster families she ended up with as a teenager doing the exact same thing and forgetting her birthday and how much that really affected her. So sharing those kinds of experiences really really helped with playing out the storylines on the show. She’s a tremendous help.

Watch the full interview below.