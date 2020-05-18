WATCH: Kelly Ripa Fires Back at Viewers Criticizing Her At-Home Appearance

Steven Bergman Photography

Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, All My Children) and Ryan Seacrest are broadcasting Live with Kelly and Ryan from home. But when Seacrest noted that sometimes fans criticize the for looking "shiny in our DIY show process," Ripa had some choice words.

Ripa noted:

I don’t care. I have a new outlook on life. Certain things don’t matter any more and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter.

She added:

First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance, 'How dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on. It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show.

She even poked fun at Seacrest's bronzer routine:

I believe that you are wearing bronzer and I think it looks rather fetching on you. And I believe that you are wearing Terracotta [the name of Guerlain's bronzer], if I’m not mistaken.

Watch the clip below.