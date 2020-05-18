WATCH: Kelly Rowland Makes Plea for African-Americans to Stay Home During COVID-19

Kelly Rowland is asking for African-Americans to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. The singer/songwriter appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she explained how, although Blacks are just 13 percent of the population in the U.S., she is worried about them being 33 percent of patients who are battling the deadly virus.

Rowland implored for Blacks to stay home and help to flatten the curve during the pandemic. Rowland told Clarkson,

I don't know what's making people think that either it can't happen to them if they are in the African American community or not but you have to take this seriously, because one thing happens right after another which is you go out, oh your friend has it, your friend gives it to you, you give it to Grandma, Auntie, then this person. Those people give it to someone else, that's how it spreads so fast. We just have to take this way more seriously.

Watch Rowland's plea below.