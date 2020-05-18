WATCH: Tamron Hall Marries Adorable Couple in Remote Wedding Ceremony

Steven Bergman Photography

Tamron Hall isn't letting COVID-19 regulations standing the way of her helping others' dreams come true! Although many have had their weddings canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 regulations, Hall helped one couple say "I do" remotely on her talk show.

Aisha Becker-Burrowes and Kelton Cumberbatch got engaged in April, but they never expected to be wed on TV! Becker-Burrowes told Essence, for which she works as a PR/communications expert, that the process went fast:

“The show came across our engagement announcement on social media and reached out to us asking if we wanted to have a virtual wedding. They asked us on Wednesday, and we got married on Monday. We had one day to decide and five days before the big day! [We had] no dress, no wedding bands, nothing!

She added:

We are typically such planners, so it was totally out of character for us to spontaneously get married like that, especially in such a public way. But as crazy as it felt, we thought that perhaps it offered us and our loved ones a beautiful gift. What a precious thing to be able to share this with the world!

