The Young and the Restless Promo: Catch Up With The Winters Family

Kristoff St. John, Bryton James, Victoria Rowell

This week, The Young and the Restless will shift its focus to a family . . . the Winters.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) starts his new career at Jabot as a trainee. Watch for him to meet Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) for the first time.

Malcolm (Shemar Moore), Neil's half brother, reappears in his life. Malcolm's involvement with Drucilla complicates their already strained relationship.

Lily (Christel Khalil) gains a new brother. The Winters family expands when Devon (Bryton James) is adopted by Neil and Drucilla.

Drucilla is concerned when Lily runs off with Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Neil, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) search for the duo on the run.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: