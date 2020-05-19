Steven Bergman Photography

Dominic Zamprogna (ex-Dante, General Hospital) is game for coming back to Port Charles. The actor knows he has plenty of history to play with on the canvas.

He told Soaps in Depth:

[Executive producer] Frank [Valentini] knows I am ready to come home. And I’d be totally open to a contract. There’s so much potential with the character and the story right now. With everything they’ve done since Dante’s been gone, there are so many options, and they’d all be fun to play.

He added:

Since last September, I started to really feel the pull back — because GH is a huge part of my life. I called Maurice Benard (Sonny) a couple of weeks ago and honestly, almost cried. I love that place, I love those people, and I love that job.

Zamprogna's glad he branched out and took some time for his career and family, but now he wants to head on home. He revealed:

It was about taking chances and being my best self. I was at GH for 10 years, and it was amazing. But I started to feel like I wasn’t in the best frame of mind. It felt like the time to do some work on me. Now, I feel like that time away was beneficial in so many ways, for me and my mind, for my family and for moving forward in my career.

