Former The View Co-Host Sherri Shepherd Heads to Fox's Dish Nation
The View grad Sherri Shepherd is headed to another chatfest. Deadline reports she will join Fox's Dish Nation later this summer. The comedian has previously guest-hosted the syndicated show.
Shepherd said:
Dish Nation has been a household staple as my guilty pleasure for years. To say I am beyond excited to be joining the ‘Dish Nation’ family is an understatement. I look forward to bringing even more funny and dish to the table.
Stephen Brown, Fox Television Studios' EVP of Programming and Development, added:
What sets Dish Nation apart from other entertainment news is its humor, and Sherri Shepherd is one of the funniest ladies in the business. Sherri’s experience from years of comedy and daytime television have groomed her to fit right in with the playful banter between our co-hosts.