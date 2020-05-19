New Guiding Light, One Life to Live Crews Suit Up for The Locher Room

Kim Zimmer, Ilene Kristen

Alan Locher's next Guiding Light reunion will feature Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva), Kristi Ferrell (ex-Roxy), Terrell Anthony (ex-Rusty), Krista Tesreau (ex-Mindy), and Michael O'Leary (ex-Rick). Tune in on Wednesday, May 27 at 3 PM.

The second One Life to Live reunion will include, Andrea Evans (ex-Tina), Fiona Hutchison (ex-Gabrielle), Ilene Kristen (ex-Roxanne), and Tonja Walker (ex-Alex). They will meet up on Thursday, May 28 at 2 PM.

Reminders: GL's Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus), Orlagh Cassidy (ex-Doris), Bonnie Dennison (ex-Susan/Daisy), Jessica Leccia (ex-Natalia), and Caitlin Van Zandt (ex-Ashlee) on Wednesday, May 20 at 3 PM.

OLTL's Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora), Tuc Watkins (ex-David), Robert S. Woods (ex-Bo), Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair), and James DePaiva (ex-Max) will join Locher on Thursday, May 21 at 3 PM.

All My Children's Vincent Irizarry (ex-David), Jacob Young (ex-JR), and Walt Willey (ex-Jackson) on Friday, May 22 at 4 PM.

All times listed are Eastern time. If you've missed out or can't catch these live, you can watch the recorded versions on the YouTube page, The Locher Room. Then, come back and leave your comments!