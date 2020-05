One Life to Live Alum David Gregory Ties the Knot

David A. Gregory (ex-Ford, One Life to Live) has tied the knot in quarantine. He and longtime love Jennifer Nobles, who's appeared in King Kong and Kinky Boots on Broadway, wed in a "small masked/sanitized ceremony," he revealed on Instagram.

Gregory shared:

Not long ago, Gregory shared a fond memory of OLTL on social:

Congrats to the newlyweds!