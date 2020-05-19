WATCH: Meghan McCain Says President Barack Obama "Ushered in the Era of Trump"

ABC

The View's Meghan McCain had a unique response to President Barack Obama's speech for high school graduates. Among other remarks in his eloquent address, Obama opined that many politicians "aren't even pretending to be in charge" at this time.

The ladies of The View responded to the weekend event in different ways. Joy Behar said:

I'm really looking forward to watching the brilliant law professor take on the quasi-literate reality show host. This is going to be good!

Others praised Obama's speech, though McCain had a different take. The conservative commentator claimed that "everyone on the left has basically appointed President Obama as nothing short of a saint." She then stated:

The culture war that I believe is real, and is raging in this country, I believe was ushered in with his administration, and then exacerbated in the Trump administration.

We have to start talking to each other in the middle, and we have to start talking about the faults on both sides, because he was not a perfect president. And I don’t think a perfect president would have ushered in the era of Trump.

Watch the discussion below.