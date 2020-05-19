WATCH: Ryan Seacrest Returns to TV After Fans Express Concern for His Health

Ryan Seacrest is back, baby! Fans expressed concern for the entertainment mogul's health after a recent episode of American Idol:

Seacrest's rep soon clarified to E! News that the host did not have a stroke:

Thankfully, Seacrest is OK - just tired!

He took a day off work at Live with Kelly and Ryan on May 18 due to "exhaustion," returning on May 19 in good form. He expressed appreciation for Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, for standing in, noting:

I want to thank Mark for filling in yesterday. I appreciate that,. He's so good at it. And also the very kind well wishes for my exhaustion. Working round-the-clock so I got a day off to relax. And here we are once again at it on Live.

Watch Seacrest's comeback below.