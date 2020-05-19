Wendy Williams to Step Back From Show Due to Health Condition

Wendy Williams The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams is temporarily stepping down from her self-titled talk show in order to get treatment for Graves' disease. Williams is taking a bit of time away since she started to suffer from fatigue, which is related to her illness.

The show's Instagram account announced the self-proclaimed "Queen of All Media" will take a break from her show as a precaution. The show posted,

So far, no return date has been announced. In place of the show's at home filming, viewers will be treated to reruns.