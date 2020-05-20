47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards to Air On CBS

The Daytime Emmys are back on television! That's right; the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys will air in a two-hour special on Friday, June 26 on CBS. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) made the announcement today about the telecast returning to the Tiffany nNtwork.

President & CEO of NATAS Adam Sharp said in a released statement,

The Daytime Emmys are coming home. For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that’s never been more important. We’re delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days.

The nominations will be announced on The Talk on Thursday, May 21. The show's official Twitter handle posted,

Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events for CBS stated,

As a leader in Daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards. Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS.

Awards will be presented in leading categories during the broadcast, with winners and special guests appearing from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmys will air June 26 at 8pm EST on CBS