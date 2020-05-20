On ABC's May 19 The Story of Soaps special, Susan Lucci (ex-Erica Kane, All My Children)'s number-one fan, Bravo's Andy Cohen, made a controversial statement. He asserted that the Real Housewives franchise rendered soaps unnecessary.

Cohen stated that reality shows subsumed soaps and rendered them obsolete:

We’re voyeurs, but we also love stories.We want to be entertained, and I think that the ultimate expression of voyeurism is reality television. I know [Susan] Lucci doesn’t agree with me, but I think that the Housewives have replaced soap operas because truth is stranger than fiction. Soaps became kind of unnecessary because you could do it with real people, and they’re writing the drama themselves.

Needless to say, industry veterans and journalists disagreed with Cohen's claims and his choice to associate soaps with reality TV during a special dedicated to daytime dramas.

The Bold and the Beautiful writer Michele Val Jean tweeted:

Legendary General Hospital exec Wendy Riche re-tweeted a message agreeing with the sentiment:

Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda, All My Children; ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives; ex-Bethany, The Young and the Restless) chimed in:

And soap journalists weren't silent on Cohen's claims, either.

Journalist Dan J. Kroll of Soap Central shared:

Michael Fairman concurred:

Soap Opera Digest's Carolyn Hinsey added:

Cohen himself responded:

