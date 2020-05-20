California Governor Gavin Newsom Discusses Plans for Reopening

Gavin Newsom

Deadline is reporting that California Governor Gavin Newsom produced a plan for reopening the state that could allow television and film productions to start up as soon as next week. The full guidelines for reopening the state will be released on Monday. In town hall meetings today, Newsom said that individual counties will be allowed to "self-attest" that they meet the criteria to open up for business.

Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful all stopped production in March due to restrictions put in place to combat COVID-19. All daytime dramas except DAYS have run out of new episodes (GH will air its final new episode on Thursday, May 21st).

In their stead, Y&R and B&B have been airing classic episodes in a theme-week format. GH has been airing classic episodes each Friday, but will also move to airing classic episodes in a theme-week format, beginning next week.