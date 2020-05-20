CBS Renews The Bold and the Beautiful Through 2022
Good news for The Bold and the Beautiful! The internationally popular soap has been renewed by CBS for two more years, meaning it will air at least through the 2021-2022 season, according to Deadline.
Amy Reisenbach, EVP, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment, stated:
For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup. The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families.
Exec producer Bell added:
I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of The Bold and the Beautiful. We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their unending passion and enthusiasm.