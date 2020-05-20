Good news for The Bold and the Beautiful! The internationally popular soap has been renewed by CBS for two more years, meaning it will air at least through the 2021-2022 season, according to Deadline.

Amy Reisenbach, EVP, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment, stated:

For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup. The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families.

Exec producer Bell added: