Morgan Fairchild to Star in Logo TV's Mélange

Steven Bergman

Legendary actress Morgan Fairchild (ex-Angelica Deveraux, Days of Our Lives) is heading back into the soap arena. Fairchild is gearing up to star in Logo TV's Mélange.

The new series is set around the fight to gain ownership of Mélange, a historic New York City bar, when the founder, Dorian Sydney “Syd” Winchester (Robert Newman, Guiding Light) mysteriously dies, Winchester's vindictive ex-wife, Vivian King (Fairchild, and his handsome protégé (One Life to Live’s Scott Evans) battle for control.

Fairchild said on being in the series,

I am so glad to be back wreaking havoc!

Fairchild and Evans will star alongside an all-star cast, which includes Kristen Alderson (One Life to Live and General Hospital), Laith Ashley, Maya Days (Damages, One Life to Live, Barbershop), Diana DeGarmo (American Idol, The Young and the Restless), David Gregory (One Life to Live), Perez Hilton, Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty), Ilene Kristen (One Life to Live, Ryan’s Hope, General Hospital), Pamela Winslow Kashani (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Jessica Leccia (Guiding Light, Venice), Alex Newell (Glee), Anne Ramsay (Mad About You), and Darnell Williams (All My Children).

Tom D’Angora, creator and producer of Mélange, stated about the show's debut,

The world needs a show like Mélange, now more than ever,. It is my hope that this delicious cast, led by the iconic Morgan Fairchild reading everyone in her path while plotting a hostile takeover, will allow people to escape reality, if only for a moment or two.

Get a little taste of what's to come below

Mélange makes its debut May 20 at 4PM EST on Logo TV's digital platforms.