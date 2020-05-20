Steven Bergman Photography

Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless; ex-Fox, Passions) is keeping busy. Along with This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore, the actor will host NBC's Red Nose Day special, airing on May 21 at 9 PM EST.

The Red Nose Day USA campaign aims to eliminate childhood poverty. Other daytime names set to appear on the two-hour event include Kelly Clarkson and Mario Lopez (ex-Christian Ramirez, The Bold and the Beautiful).

Meanwhile, Hartley is also turning his hands towards spirits entrepreneurship. He has partnered with the agave-based Revel Spirits. Founder Micah McFarlane has specialized in avila. What is avila? Per Forbes:

It’s a category of agave spirits akin to tequila and mezcal—made with 100% blue weber agave, but only produced in the region of Morelos under the shadow of the Popocatépetl volcano.

Hartley told Forbes:

[McFarlane] introduced me to this whole world of agave spirits. I fell in love immediately with the story behind Revel and Micah—he’s a great, honest guy and a true pioneer who has such a passion for this.

The pair plans to launch Unscripted, which Forbes called "an annual release of one-off vintages inspired by Morelos’ unique terroir."