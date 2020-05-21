47th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced
The day after The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced that the 47th Annual 2020 Daytime Emmys will air on CBS, the nominees themselves were announced on The Talk.
General Hospital came in with 23 total nods, Days of Our Lives had 22, The Young and the Restless clocked in with 21, and The Bold and the Beautiful scored 13. Check the list of soap nominees below to see if your fave show or performer made the cut!
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan - General Hospital
Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain - General Hospital
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott - The Young and the Restless
Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera - Days of Our Lives
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Heather Tom as Katie Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West as Ava Jerome - General Hospital
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane - General Hospital
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker - Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis - Days of Our Lives
Chandler Massey as Will Horton - Days of Our Lives
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis - Days of Our Lives
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine - General Hospital
Mark Grossman - The Young and the Restless
Bryton James - The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes - General Hospital
Tamara Braun as Kim Nero - General Hospital
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams - Days of Our Lives
Christel Khalil as Lily Winters - The Young and the Restless
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady - Days of Our Lives
Thia Megia as Haley Chen - Days of Our Lives
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks - General Hospital
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait - General Hospital
Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales - The Young and the Restless