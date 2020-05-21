47th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced

The day after The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced that the 47th Annual 2020 Daytime Emmys will air on CBS, the nominees themselves were announced on The Talk.

General Hospital came in with 23 total nods, Days of Our Lives had 22, The Young and the Restless clocked in with 21, and The Bold and the Beautiful scored 13. Check the list of soap nominees below to see if your fave show or performer made the cut!

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan - General Hospital

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain - General Hospital

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott - The Young and the Restless

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera - Days of Our Lives

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Heather Tom as Katie Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West as Ava Jerome - General Hospital

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane - General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker - Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis - Days of Our Lives

Chandler Massey as Will Horton - Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis - Days of Our Lives

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine - General Hospital

Mark Grossman - The Young and the Restless

Bryton James - The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes - General Hospital

Tamara Braun as Kim Nero - General Hospital

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams - Days of Our Lives

Christel Khalil as Lily Winters - The Young and the Restless

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady - Days of Our Lives

Thia Megia as Haley Chen - Days of Our Lives

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks - General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait - General Hospital

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales - The Young and the Restless