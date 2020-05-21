All My Children Cast Come Together For #UnitedAtHome Series

The Pine Valley gang is getting back together! All My Children stars are reuniting to virtually participate in the #UnitiedAtHome series. The series, created and brought to viewers by Entertainment Weekly, will include Jennifer Bassey (ex-Marian), Tamara Braun (ex-Reese), Justin Bruening (ex-Jamie), Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee), Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo), Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo), Bobbie Eakes (ex-Krystal), Melissa Claire Egan (ex-Annie), Ricky Paull Goldin (ex-Jake), Alexa Havins (ex-Babe), Michael E. Knight (ex-Tad), Jill Larson (ex-Opal), Eva LaRue (ex-Maria), Susan Lucci (ex-Erica), Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan), Cady McClain (ex-Dixie), Billy Miller (ex-Richie), Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall), Sydney Penny (ex-Julia), Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley), Leven Rambin (ex-Lily Montgomery/Ava), Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca), Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda), Walt Willey (ex-Jackson), Darnell Williams (ex-Jesse) and Jacob Young (ex-JR).

The first episode will feature Ripa and hubby Consuelos, along with LaRue and Penny.

The event will take place for a week and will feature new live episodes everyday, with two on Friday, at 10 AM Eastern, May 26-May 29.

The AMC cast are also using this event to support Feeding America to help those affected by COVID-19. Those interested in making a donation can visit the Feeding America website, HERE.

EW Cast Reunions: All My Children will be available to stream on EW.com and PeopleTV.com.