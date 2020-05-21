As the World Turns' Ellen Dolan and Scott Holmes to Reunite in The Locher Room

Photo Credit: P&G

Alan Locher will add two more As the World Turns favorites to his roster. Ellen Dolan (ex-Margo) and Scott Holmes (ex-Tom) will reunite with the former soap publicist on Friday, May 29 at 2 PM Eastern. You can join them on Locher's YouTube page, HERE.

Check out the full schedule for other upcoming events at the link below:

If you've missed out or can't catch these live, you can find the recorded versions on The Locher Room's main page. Then, come back and leave your comments!